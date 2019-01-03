Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal's portrait unveiled

- Governor Nathan Deal's official portrait is now up at the State Capitol.

An unveiling ceremony took place Thursday morning.

Governor Deal was joined by first lady Sandra Deal, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, and chief of staff Chris Riley for the unveiling.

The governor thanked his cabinet and the people of Georgia.

He said the portrait is a testament to the growth this state has seen during his eight years in office

The painting will now be on display in the north wing of the Capitol.