- Some of the Georgia Aquarium's furry friends are joining in on the St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend.

To help celebrate the holiday, the aquarium gave its endangered Southern sea otters a special green icy treat with a St. Patrick's Day flair.

These special enrichment devices help stimulate the otters physically and mentally, helping them to grow, a spokesperson for the aquarium said.

They were also tasty treats for the otters, who love to chow down on scallops, krill, and more.

The aquarium's otters live along the central California coast and can live to be over 15 years old.