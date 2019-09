- Georgia Aquarium held its expansion 2020 topping out ceremony Friday.

Organizers say Topping Out is a traditional ceremony held when the last beam is placed on top of a structure during construction.

Crews have entered its next phase of construction of a new space in the aquarium.

Officials say crews laid more than one thousand tons of reinforcing steel.

That's equal to the weight of 55 whale sharks.

Organizers tell us the new space will open next year.