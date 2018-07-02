GBI: Watch out for deadly counterfeit pills

- The GBI says potentially deadly counterfeit pills have been showing up across metro Atlanta.

Agents say the pills are usually marked as medication, but instead contain harmful drugs.

And in the most dangerous cases, the pills contain powerful and potentially deadly substances likes Fentanyl.

So far this year, the GBI says they've examined around 100 samples of counterfeit medications.

In that study, the GBI identified Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Houston, and Carroll counties as the most common places that they find counterfeit pills.