GBI: Upson County sergeant charged with simple battery

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of an Upson County Sheriff's Office sergeant.

Sgt. Kody Kennedy has been charged with simple battery and violation of oath of office for his "use of force conduct" while arrested Curtis Lamar Perry.

On March 8, Perry was stopped for speeding on Barnesville Highway. The GBI said Perry was found with a suspected methamphetamine smoking pipe, then tried to run away from authorities.

Once he was handcuffed and in custody, Sgt. Kennedy hit Perry with a knee strike and pushed him into a utility pole, according to the GBI.

The alleged incident was reported by another law enforcement officer who was there when Perry was arrested.