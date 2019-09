- One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gainesville Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot on Jesse Jewell Parkway.

Gainesville police said they started getting 911 calls about a man with a gun near the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. It was a tense and potentially dangerous situation.

"Jesse Jewell parkway was heavily congested at that time, offices nearby still had workers inside," said Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Gaddis.

Officers raced to the scene and encountered an armed man in a parking lot on Jesse Jewell Parkway near Wisteria Drive.

"When they approached the individual a weapon was seen by our officers and a gunfight ensued," said Capt. Gaddis.

When the gunfire ended the armed man was down. Police are not saying if that man fired off any shots.

"The GBI is handling the investigation to determine if he fired. But our officers fired at the individual," said Capt. Gaddis.

The suspect and the officers were rushed to the hospital. The officers were there to be evaluated and were not harmed.

Late Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect had died from his injuries. No other details about the man were released.