GBI: Off-duty officer involved in New Year's Eve shooting

- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Monday night in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. at a Big John's Liquors located at the 5300 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Investigators said a man, who has not been identified, entered the business with a firearm. The suspect fired a shot and told employees and customers in the business to get on the floor, according to the GBI.

The GBI said an off-duty Pine Lake Police Department officer was working security inside the business and fired their weapon at the suspect. The suspect fled, but collapsed in front of the store, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died.

FOX 5 Atlanta is told that no officers were injured.

The GBI said that it will conduct its independent investigation and it will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review once it has been completed.