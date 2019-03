- A mother and her 3-year-old son are dead in a double murder in Fannin County.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired at an apartment building on the 300 block of Underwood Road.

When they got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Amber Jackson and her son, 3-year-old Ethan Jackson, shot on the front steps of the apartments.

Police say Jackson's boyfriend, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Fults, shot both victims and then shot himself on the porch.

Medics transported Fults to a medical facility in serious condition.

Sheriff's deputies have an arrest warrant charging Fults with murder. Additional charges are expected.