- The GBI is investigating after a man was shot by a police officer Thursday in Floyd County, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. when SWAT members and the Metro Drug Taskforce were serving a search warrant at the home of a known gang member on Kingston Highway, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

Authorities said the man inside the house fired at them, and officers returned fire.

The suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

No officers were injured.