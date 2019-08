- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting after a man was found dead in his pickup truck in Spalding County.

Spalding County deputies responded to a 911 call for a man threatening suicide about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at Wyomia Tyus Park on Cowan Road in Griffin and saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. They said they heard a single gunshot and thought the man had fired at them or someone else nearby. The deputies returned fire, striking the man once.

The man was later identified as 33-year-old Neil Bond.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Bond died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.