GBI investigating in-custody death of Gilmer County man charged with ex-wife's murder

- The GBI is investigating the in-custody death of Charles Michael Patrick, 72, who was arrested after human remains were found at his home.

Gilmer County Deputies believed those remains belong to his ex-wife Drusilla Patrick.

Around 10:15 Friday night, Patrick was found hanging in an isolation cell of the Gilmer County Detention Center, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff's office.

On Thursday, Patrick was arrested and charged with the murder of 68-year-old Drusilla Patrick.

The GBI along with Gilmer County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on April 18 after concerns about Drusilla whereabouts were raised by Patrick's probation officer. The officer became concerned after finding out Patrick may have unexpectedly remarried, believing he was still married to Drusilla.

The investigation uncovered that Drusilla was last seen alive sometime between December 2016 and January 2017. According to the GBI, Patrick gave several conflicting statements when he tried to explain Drusilla's absence. Officials then discovered Patrick and Drusilla divorced in 1970.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office and the GBI searched Patrick's home on Wednesday and discovered human remains believed to be Drusilla's.

Deputies say Patrick was pronounced dead on Friday and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the GBI Medical Examiner's office.