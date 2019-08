- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to a shooting that injured a deputy Sunday night in Walker County.

According to the GBI, the shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. when Walker County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Agredano responded to a domestic call.

During the call, officials say 47-year-old Chickamauga resident Sherman Travis Thomas fired multiple times at Agredano, hitting him in the leg.

Agredano and another responding deputy then shot at Thomas, hitting him several times, investigators say.

Medics rushed Agredano and Thomas to Chattanooga's Erlanger Hospital. Agredano has been treated and released in stable condition. Thomas is in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.