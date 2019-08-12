< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Walker County class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423327202" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROSSVILLE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to a shooting that injured a deputy Sunday night in Walker County.</p> <p>According to the GBI, the shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. when Walker County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Agredano responded to a domestic call.</p> <p>During the call, officials say 47-year-old Chickamauga resident Sherman Travis Thomas fired multiple times at Agredano, hitting him in the leg.</p> <p>Agredano and another responding deputy then shot at Thomas, hitting him several times, investigators say.</p> <p>Medics rushed Agredano and Thomas to Chattanooga's Erlanger Hospital. Agredano has been treated and released in stable condition. Thomas is in critical condition.</p> <p>No other details were immediately available.</p> <p>Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting in Walker County. One deputy + one subject has been struck. Both deputy + subject are stable. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/V%20VEHICLES%20BROKEN%20INTO%20AT%20GYMS%205P_00.00.19.16_1564021050263.png_7546742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/V%20VEHICLES%20BROKEN%20INTO%20AT%20GYMS%205P_00.00.19.16_1564021050263.png_7546742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/V%20VEHICLES%20BROKEN%20INTO%20AT%20GYMS%205P_00.00.19.16_1564021050263.png_7546742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/V%20VEHICLES%20BROKEN%20INTO%20AT%20GYMS%205P_00.00.19.16_1564021050263.png_7546742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/V%20VEHICLES%20BROKEN%20INTO%20AT%20GYMS%205P_00.00.19.16_1564021050263.png_7546742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man wanted in gym parking lot car break-ins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's a prolific visitor of gyms in Gwinnett County but he's not working out, he's stealing from people, police said.</p><p>Gwinnett County police said 30-year-old Lester Landor has pocketed thousands of dollars from cashing out gift cards bought with stolen debit and credit cards from victims at the gyms. It's a daily routine for thousands, devoting time to their health, maybe an hour or more, at an area gym like Crunch Fitness in unincorporated Snellville. But Gwinnett County police said while patrons were busy working Landor was busy in the parking lot breaking into vehicles.</p><p>Chris Biggs, General Manager for Crunch Fitness, said his crews have been made aware of the break-ins.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-attacked-woman-with-wooden-plank" title="Police: Man attacked woman with wooden plank" data-articleId="423478421" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Woman_attacked_with_wooden_plank_0_7588486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Woman_attacked_with_wooden_plank_0_7588486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Woman_attacked_with_wooden_plank_0_7588486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Woman_attacked_with_wooden_plank_0_7588486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Woman_attacked_with_wooden_plank_0_7588486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman attacked with wooden plank" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man attacked woman with wooden plank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Atlanta man is behind bars after attacking a woman just feet from the Marietta Square.</p><p>Police said 19-year-old Carlos Ezzard used a wooden plank full of nails to attack a 28-year-old woman who works in the area.</p><p>Good Samaritans Nicole Frick and Alexis Lippelt said they noticed the suspect because the plank was so unusual.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/georgia-insurance-commissioner-wants-board-members-resignations" title="Georgia Insurance Commissioner wants board members' resignations" data-articleId="423452867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Wants Board Members Resignations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Insurance Commissioner wants board members' resignations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a major shake-up underway at the Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commission. After six weeks on the job, Georgia's new Insurance Commissioner, John King, has requested the resignation of the entire board of directors of the Georgia Underwriting Association.</p><p>The Georgia Underwriting Association, or GUA, is an insurance company, created by the legislature, to provide coverage for Georgians that cannot find insurance anywhere else.</p><p>The little-known association splashed into the spotlight following the arrest of former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. A federal indictment accuses Beck, the long-time general manager of GUA, of stealing more than $2 million from the association.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-travelers-are-taking-fewer-trips-to-the-us-downtrend-predicted-to-last-until-2022"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane taxis at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>International travelers are taking fewer trips to the US, downtrend predicted to last until 2022</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/toyota-to-hire-4800-workers-at-manufacturing-plants-in-these-2-states"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/getty_toyotasignsfile_081219_1565656026165_7588803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Toyota logo is shown on a building and at a dealership in a file photo. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)" title="getty_toyotasignsfile_081219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toyota to hire a total of 4,800 workers at manufacturing plants in these 2 states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/barbers-learn-how-to-accurately-check-blood-pressure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BARBERSHOP BLOOD PRESSURE 5P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Barbers learn how to accurately check blood pressure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-attacked-woman-with-wooden-plank"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WOMAN ATTACK WITH BOARD 5P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man attacked woman with wooden plank</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/getty_toyotasignsfile_081219_1565656026165_7588803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/getty_toyotasignsfile_081219_1565656026165_7588803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/getty_toyotasignsfile_081219_1565656026165_7588803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/getty_toyotasignsfile_081219_1565656026165_7588803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Toyota&#x20;logo&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;building&#x20;and&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;dealership&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tomohiro&#x20;Ohsumi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toyota to hire a total of 4,800 workers at manufacturing plants in these 2 states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/barbers-learn-how-to-accurately-check-blood-pressure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/V%20BARBERSHOP%20BLOOD%20PRESSURE%205P_WAGA00e8_146.mxf_00.00.27.28_1565659257673.png_7588911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barbers learn how to accurately check blood pressure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-attacked-woman-with-wooden-plank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20WOMAN%20ATTACK%20WITH%20BOARD%205P_00.00.19.12_1565658387714.png_7588894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man attacked woman with wooden plank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/majority-of-americans-support-path-to-legal-status-for-undocumented-immigrants-survey-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-1155632155%20THUMB_1565658272835.jpg_7588891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-1155632155%20THUMB_1565658272835.jpg_7588891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-1155632155%20THUMB_1565658272835.jpg_7588891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-1155632155%20THUMB_1565658272835.jpg_7588891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-1155632155%20THUMB_1565658272835.jpg_7588891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;flag&#x20;flies&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Metropolitan&#x20;Detention&#x20;Center&#x20;prison&#x20;as&#x20;mass&#x20;arrests&#x20;by&#x20;federal&#x20;immigration&#x20;authorities&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;were&#x20;supposed&#x20;to&#x20;begin&#x20;in&#x20;major&#x20;cities&#x20;across&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;July&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;Calif&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;McNew&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Majority of Americans support path to legal status for undocumented immigrants, survey finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/how-to-get-your-own-i-will-be-your-friend-t-shirt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20BE%20A%20FRIEND%20TSHIRT%205P_00.00.20.21_1565657506834.png_7588874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20BE%20A%20FRIEND%20TSHIRT%205P_00.00.20.21_1565657506834.png_7588874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20BE%20A%20FRIEND%20TSHIRT%205P_00.00.20.21_1565657506834.png_7588874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20BE%20A%20FRIEND%20TSHIRT%205P_00.00.20.21_1565657506834.png_7588874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/P%20BE%20A%20FRIEND%20TSHIRT%205P_00.00.20.21_1565657506834.png_7588874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to get your own 'I will be your friend' T-shirt</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 