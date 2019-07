- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation after a Richmond County deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect early Sunday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies received around 5:00 a.m. in regard to shots being fired near 12th Street and Maxwell Street in Augusta.

Deputies searched the area and found 33-year-old Malik Williamson. Williamson refused deputies orders and eventually pulled out a knife and charged at a deputy.

A deputy then fired a shot, which struck Williamson.

Williams was taken to the August University Medical Center for treatment.

The GBI continues to investigate, when their investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.