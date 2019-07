- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Moultrie.

Moultrie Police officers arrived to the scene at 1402 West Blvd. after someone threatening their father. The person making the threats was later identified as 50-year-old Bernard Lynn Patterson. Police said another person on the scene had a knife.

Patterson pointed a deer rifle at officers once they arrived. Officer tried for several hours to get Patterson to put the gun down, but he eventually fired a shot at the officers. Police then returned fire.

Patterson was hit at least once and was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers from the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, and Thomas County Sheriff's Office were involved.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation continues.