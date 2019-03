- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation publicly identified Thursday the man who was shot by two DeKalb County Police officers after they say fired a shot at them.

According to a GBI news release, 28-year-old Jamarri Danez Williams produced a handgun after the two motorcycle officers pulled him over for a traffic stop.

The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of an Office Depot at 5064 Memorial Drive.

RELATED: Traffic stop struggle ends in DeKalb County officer-involved shooting

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy said the officers pulled over the SUV driver because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Police said when the officers ran his license they discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants and told the driver to get out of the vehicle. Chief Conroy said that's when the officers saw a gun tucked into the waistband of the driver's pants.

"The driver reached for the handgun, pulled it out and a struggle ensued over the handgun. During the struggle, the suspect discharged at least one round from the gun, officers returned fire striking the suspect several times," said Chief Conroy.

According to the GBI release, both officers fired their weapons.

Medics rushed Williams to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. He remains in the hospital.

Neither officer was injured in the incident. Both of them have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, which is standard procedure.

Chief Conroy told reporters Wednesday there's no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

"Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things we do. This stop was for not having a seatbelt, which you would get a very minimal fine or a warning, and it escalated. Fortunately, both officers are okay, the suspect is in critical condition, we do pray for him as well," said Chief Conroy.

According to the release, the GBI will continue its independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.