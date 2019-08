- Law enforcement officials say they've arrested five suspected gang members in connection with a 2018 robbery.

Officials say the investigation began on Oct. 1, 2018 when Kennesaw police officers saw a burglary in progress at a Texaco gas station on the 3800 block of Moon Station Road.

The five mask suspects in that crime fled the scene in a stolen black Dodge Charger, hitting one of the officers during the escape. The car was found a short time later with a cash box, a gun, mask, gloves, bolt cutters, and two crowbars.

MORE: Kennesaw police officers involved in overnight shooting

Police believed the incident was similar to other incidents in the metro Atlanta area beginning in April of 2018.

On Aug. 19, officials arrested 21-year-old Antwon Mark Palmer. Four days later, officials say a joint investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Michael Ulysses Morgan and 21-year-old Jamarcus Purnell. Police have also arrested and charged Vernard O’Neal and Montarius Daniels.

In the investigation, officials determined the five suspects are allegedly involved in a gang known as 30 Deep, which is known for its "smash and grabs."

The five men have been charged with violation of Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft by taking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless driving, and felony fleeing and attempting to elude.