- The GBI has been called to help investigate after two bodies were found in a Putnam County home Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a call came in at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a home on Sparta Highway in Eatonton.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered two bodies, who are said to be a man and his niece. While the victims have been identified, the GBI is not releasing the identifies until family members have been located.

Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence told WGXA the man's niece lived across the street from the man on Sparta Highway. Her home is being investigated currently as well.

The scene has been secured. Investigators and GBI agents are working to investigate the shooting.