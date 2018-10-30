Gang leaders found guilty of shooting that killed 9-month-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A convicted gang boss now faces life in prison for ordering a hit on a DeKalb County baby.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts against Kenneth Jackson and Christopher Florence.

Police say Jackson ordered members of the Sex, Money, Murder Gang to break into a Stone Mountain home.

That break-in resulted in the shooting death of nine-month-old Kendarious Edwards.

The baby's mother and two other women were injured in the shooting but survived.

Jackson and Florence will be sentenced next month.

Each man faces life in prison, plus 105 years.

