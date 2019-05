Phillip Smith (Courtesy: Gainesville Police) Phillip Smith (Courtesy: Gainesville Police)

- Gainesville Police are looking for new leads in a cold case.

In June 2015, Phillip Smith was found shot in the head behind the “N” building of the Atlanta Street apartments. He later died.

The apartments have since been torn down and investigators hope that someone who once lived there could provide new information.

This is a Crime Stoppers case and tipsters could be eligible for a reward if they have information which leads to an arrest and indictment.