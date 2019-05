- Police are asking for help in their search for a 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Robert Stokes, was last seen around 8:45 a.m. in Gainesville, Georgia near Blueridge Drive in a 2005 Ford Expedition. Authorities said the car was a cream color with the Georgia license plate tag number PEW7681.

Stokes is described as 6'2" and weighing 200 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Stokes was last spotted wearing a blue shirt and slacks.

He is believed to be traveling towards Watkinsville.

Anyone with information on Stokes’ whereabouts, should call 911 or 770-536-8812.