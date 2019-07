- Thousands of Fulton County homeowners can breathe a sigh of relief.

That's because they can keep their wallets closed as the county and the state have officially ended their legal battle over frozen 2017 property values.

RELATED: State halts property tax collection in Fulton County

The question at hand was whether the county had the right to freeze 2017 residential property values in response to resident outrage over drastically increased values.

The Fulton County Commission says it reached a settlement with the Georgia Department of Revenue.

RELATED: Fulton County property tax concerns