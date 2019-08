A sexual assault victim said she believes her rapist was watching her prior to the attack. The man broke in the woman's bedroom window at Park at Tara Lake Apartments July 28 around midnight. The 28-year-old victim said she woke up to a man smothering her mouth.

"He was trying to cover my mouth to make sure I didn't scream or anything because of the startleness. And he said he would pistol whip me if I scream," the victim revealed.

FOX 5 News is not disclosing the victim's name, but the woman said her attacker became more and more violent.