- Early voting started Monday for Fulton County's September Special Election.

Voters will decide who will fill the District 6 Commission Seat left vacant when Commissioner Emma Darnell passed away earlier this year.

She was in her eighth term and had been on the commission for 27 years.

Voters will also decide on the Atlanta School Board District 2 Seat.

For more information on voting status, voting location, and more visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.