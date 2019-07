- New teachers in Fulton County School District received a warm welcome before heading to their classrooms next week.

The school board hosted its new teacher celebration at the Cobb Galleria Monday.

Organizers say the district will welcome more than 600 teachers this school year.

Teachers participated in a wellness program and breakout sessions with teacher-leaders.

Organizers say the huge addition of teachers in the district is worth celebrating.

The new addition of teachers will bring the total number of instructors to 7,000.

All of the new teachers also received laptops.