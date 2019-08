- The man police wanted for wounding a DeKalb County police officer and killing his girlfriend is behind bars Friday morning.

Otis Walker, Junior was booked into the DeKalb County jail just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The subject of a massive manhunt, police said Walker opened fire on officers as they responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Hodgdeon Corner Cove on August 1. One officer, Derek Nunn, was wounded and rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He is expected to recover.

Investigators later discovered Aleka Simmons shot in a Lithonia home. She died on the way to the hospital.

Walker faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and probation violation.