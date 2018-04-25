Truckers help Michigan State Police prevent suicide on freeway overpass

- When the Michigan State Police got a call that someone in the Detroit area was threatening suicide at a highway overpass, they jumped into action, but they also got help from someone you might not expect: truckers.

The State Police tweeted this incredible photo of thirteen tractor trailers, all lined up to try to shorten the fall if the man jumped or fell. In this case, the police were able to talk the man down after about four hours.

The police say they regularly work with truckers in these situations, but rarely do you see so many tractor trailers lined up at once. It’s an amazing testimony to the power of teamwork in saving someone’s life.

Of course, please remember that if you are struggling, help is always available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.