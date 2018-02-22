See the emotional moment after Bubba Wallace made history at the Daytona 500

- This weekend, Bubba Wallace, 24, became the first black driver to start the Daytona 500 since 1969, and no one was prouder than his mom Desiree Wallace. Bubba didn’t just race in the Daytona 500, he took second place. Of course, for his mom, that was as good as first. In a video that went viral after being posted by Fox 46 Charlotte’s Josh Sims, he and his mother shared a heartwarming exchange.

“You did that thing baby! I’m so proud of you. You have waited so long, baby,” Wallace’s mother said through tears as they embraced.

“You act like we just won the race,” Bubba told his mom.

“We did win that race, baby,” she replied. “I love you. I’m so proud of you.”

“Dangit, mom!’

This time last year, 24-year-old Bubba didn’t have a sponsor or a car to race. Now, during Black History Month, he’s made history as the highest finishing African American at Daytona ever. And his mom knows just how to celebrate.

“He’ll probably want a Domino’s pizza or Goldfish,” Desiree said.