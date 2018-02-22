Program gives police more compassionate tools for dealing with addicts

- One police department is trying something radical in the fight against addiction. Instead of arresting drug users, they’re giving them a safe place to seek treatment.

The program is called Hope Not Handcuffs, and Troy, Michigan Police Lt. Josh Jones says the time is right for a compassionate approach.

“Not only are we out there arresting people, but we can at least be a part of offering a resource to help people recover and treat their addictions,” Lt. Jones told FOX 2. “I think that’s important.”

The program helps police match addicts who voluntarily seek out help with a counselor who can put them on the road to recovery.

“They send them right to our police station. They meet with that person and find out what addiction they’re suffering from, what programs they have available that they can set them up with,” continued Lt. Jones.

As more Americans battle addiction than ever before, Lt. Jones thinks it’s important to reach out to members of the community who are struggling.

“Everyone knows the struggles of narcotics addiction in our society today,” he added. “It’s really grown, and it’s a detriment to society. It tears families apart.”