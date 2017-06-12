Company creating bread for space travel

We’ve figured out how to put a man on the moon, but a sandwich in space is another story.

Back in 1965, NASA astronauts snuck a corned beef sandwich into the pocket of a spacesuit. That was the first and probably last time a sandwich orbited the planet.

For the most part, astronauts aboard the International Space Station eat dehydrated space food, but Bake In Space wants to change that. The German-based company has developed a dough that creates crumbless bread, plus several oven designs, and it’s a potential game changer.

Founder Sebastian Marcu told New Scientist, “As space tourism takes off and people spend more time in space, we need to allow bread to be made from scratch.”

The ovens will be tested on the International Space Station next year. So get ready astronauts, you may soon be washing down a sandwich with your Tang.