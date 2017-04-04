Divorced couple still gets together once a year to take a family portrait FOX Content Hub Divorced couple still gets together once a year to take a family portrait A divorced couple still gets together once a year to take a family portrait.

Adam and Victoria got divorced when their son, Bruce, was 2 years old.

In a post on “Love What Matters," Victoria wrote about her relationship with her ex-husband, Adam. “We are not in love, we don’t always agree, we’re not best friends, sometimes we don’t even like one another. But you know what we are? We are forever connected because of our beautiful, smart, kind, compassionate, funny son.”

Victoria now lives in Alaska while her ex-husband Adam lives in South Carolina. So, committing to a yearly family photo shoot is difficult.

“Adam and I are not perfect co-parents, but we made a deal when we got divorced, to put our son first and to value the richness that we each bring to his life, for different reasons. So yes, we still have a family portrait taken, and I still pay good money to have the images printed, framed, and placed in our son’s bedroom; he may not grow up with parents who live in the same house... but he will grow up to see respect, kindness, empathy, compassion, perseverance, flexibility, and even sacrifice being modeled by both of his parents and he will know it is possible to fall out of love but never fall apart.”

That’s a lesson for all of us.