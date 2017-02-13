Research: ‘Dripping' poses health risk to teens FOX Content Hub Research: ‘Dripping’ poses health risk to teens Electronic cigarette use has tripled among middle school students and teens in the past year, according a recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

That’s troubling because the health risks of e-cigarettes are still unknown and now there’s something new for parents to be concerned about: dripping.

That’s where you hack a vaporizer and apply liquid nicotine directly on the vaporizer’s heated coils, resulting in more flavor and a thicker cloud of smoke.

Some experts believe dripping nicotine fluid directly on hot coils could release more carcinogens.

That’s why researchers in the journal Pediatrics are calling for an investigation into the toxicity involved in dripping.

For example, teens could be exposed to chemicals like formaldehyde if the liquid nicotine is applied to more heat.

That’s troubling when Yale’s study of 7,000 teens says 26 percent of teens who use electronic cigarettes have also tried dripping.

But manufacturers are already moving ahead. Some are even making coils more accessible for people to hack.

Science has to move fast and assess health risks, because the industry seems to be moving forward.