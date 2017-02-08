Space capsule turns out to be art installation FOX Content Hub Space capsule turns out to be art installation Imagine passing the same field every day on the way home. There is nothing particularly interesting in the wide open space except for some rusted out junk. Then one day you see a space capsule sitting alone in the field. Would you be excited? Panicked? Scared? Whatever the response, it's a safe bet that the reaction would be different than how you have felt in the past when going past the space. Making it different than all the days before -- even for a moment.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently received a few 911 calls from concerned citizens, thinking a space capsule had fallen from the sky along Interstate 1-10 near Casa Grande, Az. It turned out to be an art installation by local actor/ artist Jack Millard.

“I saw this abandoned old rusted-out cement mixer,” Millard told FOX 10 Phoenix, “and I saw it a couple times and I started thinking ‘you know, that looks a lot like a space capsule.’”

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning.

Millard got permission first.

"He calls my dad up and said he's interested in the cement mixer," said Yvette Kent, whose family owns the land the "space capsule" rests on. "My dad offers to sell it to him for $200, and he says,'I don't want to buy it. I want to paint on it', and my dad was like, 'Oh OK, go ahead'."

It took Millard just two days to turn the rusted junk into an art installation. It was convincing enough to cause a former NASA engineer to report that it had fallen from the sky. And he was one of the many passersby who called it in.

"We sent some folks out, just to double check the area to make sure it wasn't indeed a piece of aircraft or a piece from space," said Trooper Kameron Lee with DPS.

Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer.

The old cement mixer that had previously sat in the field for a long time, meant nothing to the folks who never noticed it. Millard showed that a few coats of paint and imagination could make a difference.

“What you're looking at has been here 30-35 years, of people seeing it going by.” said Millard. “But, through this art of creation, now it's something brand new.” Watch the video to see what a little imagination can do.