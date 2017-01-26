Restaurant feeding homeless with every bite you take FOX Content Hub Restaurant feeding homeless with every bite you take In Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square, one restaurant is truly putting "service" into the foodservice industry.

In Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square, one restaurant is truly putting “service” into the foodservice industry.

Federal Donuts initially donated spare food and made soup for the Broad Street Ministry, which has been serving the homeless meals for years. But they found the mission needed money to sustain their programs more than they needed some extra soup.

Behold Rooster Soup Co., the Restaurant That Gives Away 100% of Its Profits https://t.co/hJsUPE7a34 @EaterPhilly @RoosterSoupCo — BroadStreetMinistry (@BroadstreetMin) January 24, 2017

“So we thought let's sell the soup and turn those profits over to Broad St and support their mission that we feel is really important to creating a better Philadelphia," Felicia D’Ambrosio, Partner Federal Donuts, told FOX 29.

They raised $180,000 from the public and formed the Rooster Soup Company -- a diner serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with all net profits going directly to Broad Street Mission.

Matzo ball soup lover Governor Tom Wolfe visits RSC. We open Monday donating 100% of profits! #EatWellDoRight https://t.co/8IcHNm1rkL pic.twitter.com/yLu5RHIl73 — Rooster Soup Co. (@RoosterSoupCo) January 21, 2017

If all goes accordingly, they hope to serve 20,000 meals a year for the mission along with other necessities. And although 60 percent of restaurants fail in their first year, this is clearly not your average restaurant.

If the Rooster Soup Company is a success story, we might soon be able to cure hunger one bite at a time. Watch the video to take a look at this culinary kindness.