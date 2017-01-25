Top 10 songs guaranteed to boost your mood FOX Content Hub Top 10 songs guaranteed to boost your mood Having a rough day? We all know about the power of music to affect our moods, but someone actually came up with a scientific formula to determine the most uplifting songs.

Dr. Jacob Jolij, a neuroscientist from the Netherlands came up with the criteria and the rankings for U.K. electronics brand Alba. He takes the number of positive lyrical elements in a song divided by how much a song deviates from 150 beats per minute and from the major key. We’ll take the doctor’s word for it [http://www.jolij.com/?p=362]. The songs might be a little cheesy, but they’re all indisputably irresistible. From Queen to Bon Jovi, they’re songs that just make us feel good.

Rating = 60 + (0.00165 * BPM – 120)^2 + (4.376 * Major) + 0.78 * nChords – (Major * nChords)

Of course there’s a top ten list

1. "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen

2. "Dancing Queen" by Abba

3. "Good Vibrations" by the Beach Boys

4. "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel

5. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

6. "I'm a Believer" by the Monkees

7. "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

8. "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

9. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

10. "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

Doubting the results? Take a listen. We’re absolutely positive your mood will get a boost. Just try to resist.