A 5 minute walk every hour can improve well-being FOX Content Hub A 5 minute walk every hour can improve well-being Studies have shown that prolonged periods of sitting can be linked to poor health, but long hours spent sitting describes a normal workday. However, a new study has found that frequent brief walks during work can help your mood, energy, and well-being.

According to the New York Times a new study has shown that just 5 minutes of physical activity per hour can help. Whether that is a walk, going up and down stairs, or just pacing back and forth around your office.

30 sedentary office workers simulated their workdays, and completed health tests and questionnaires for the researchers. During one visit, the volunteers sat the entire day except for bathroom breaks. The next visit, the volunteers walked for 30 minutes prior to the experiment. And during the final visit, they broke up their day with 5 minutes of moderate walking on a treadmill at the start of every hour.

After analyzing the data, the researchers found that the volunteers felt happier, less lethargic, and craved less food on the day that they walked every 5 minutes.

The study was published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, and was conducted by researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, and other institutions.

If you’re stuck at work most of the week, and are too tired to work out before or after -- watch the video to see how working out can wait until the weekend.