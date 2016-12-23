Make-A-Wish Foundation started with one boy and his wish FOX Content Hub Make-A-Wish Foundation started with one boy and his wish The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been making sick children feel better for over 30 years and has granted more than 270,000 wishes. Last year, they averaged a granted wish every 35 minutes. But it all started with one boy and his wish to be a police officer.

Have you ever wondered how Make-A-Wish started? It all began with a little boy named Chris: https://t.co/V0gxXKEIob pic.twitter.com/A8H4wKntR7 — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) October 29, 2015

In 1980, 7-year-old Chris Greicius was sick with leukemia. Tommy Austin, a U.S. Customs Agent, asked Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Officer Ron Cox if there was something they could do to make his wish of becoming a police officer come true. Before long, everyone wanted to help. Patrol cars, police motorcycles, and even a DPS helicopter were at their disposal to make his special day. Chris received a badge and became Arizona’s first and only honorary DPS officer on April 29th.

In 1980, a community came together to grant a boy's wish to be a police officer. With that, Make-A-Wish was born: https://t.co/RbyhmdbPeX pic.twitter.com/rVDcUF30Sm — Make-A-Wish OKI (@makeawishohkyin) December 11, 2016

The next day Chris was given a specially made uniform and earned his motorcycle officer wings for driving through a course on his battery-powered motorcycle. When the officers returned the next day to present the wings, Chris had gone back into the hospital. He passed May 3rd, but not before he clutched his wings and gave one last smile to his new friends. Chris was given a ceremony of that of a fellow fallen officer.

Thank you @MakeAWish for giving my family the trip of a lifetime to Disney! You are an amazing organization that makes so many so happy. pic.twitter.com/NOk0KfJ980 — Jennifer Grasz (@JSGrasz) December 2, 2016

The first official donation was for $15 by a grocery clerk in 1980. Last year, the organization spent over $200 million in donated dollars on almost 15,000 wishes. The foundation helps children live their dreams of becoming superheroes, meeting their favorite athletes, going to Disneyworld...really anything they can think of. So many sick children have been reached all because of one boy’s wish, and the men and women who made it come true. That legacy continues because of all the volunteers and donations that make it possible.

Watch the video to see how a 5-year-old boy became a superhero and saved the nation’s capital through the Make-A-Wish foundation.