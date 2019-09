- It was a big night for one member of the FOX 5 Atlanta family.

The National Academy of Television Arts Southeast Chapter honored FOX 5 I-Team Reporter Dana Fowle.

She received the chapter's Silver Circle award.

It is the prestigious award presented to broadcast professionals who have spent at least 25 years in pursuit of the highest professional goals and standards.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.

Dana started at FOX 5 Atlanta in 1995 as a general assignment reporter before moving to the FOX 5 I-Team.

Prior to that, she worked at TV stations in Chicago and Virginia.

