Four UGA students killed in crash two years ago

- Friday, April 27, marks two years since four University of Georgia students were killed in a tragic car wreck.

On April 27, 2016, Kayla Canedo, Brittany Feldman, Christina Semeria and Halle Scott died in an off-campus crash. The driver, Agnes Kim, survived but was critically injured.

The accident happened on a Wednesday night in Watkinsville, which is just outside of Athens. The girls were in a white Toyota Camry, driving northbound on Greensboro Highway when the car, for unknown reasons, went into the southbound lanes and struck a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

Investigators previously said they ruled out alcohol and drugs in the accident. Authorities also said data from the vehicles didn't show any evidence that either car was speeding.

Agnes Kim, 22, suffered a severe brain injury and underwent intense treatment at Atlanta's Shepherd Center and was later released from the facility the following October after the wreck. According to Shepherd Center, she was discharged to her home and continues rehab in the Day Program at Shepherd Pathways. The Decatur location is Shepherd Center's outpatient rehab program for people recovering from brain injuries.

Following the wreck, a joint funeral service took place for Canedo, 19, and Feldman, 20, at Northpoint Community Church in Alpharetta. They were both 2014 graduates of Milton High School.

Canedo was a sophomore at UGA, majoring in psychology. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was the Vice President of chapter relations and standards chair on the executive board. Loved ones remember her as a "beautiful, kind soul who inspired love and happiness to all who came into contact with her."

Feldman was also a sophomore and was studying human development and family science. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

"Brittany Feldman was one of the most beloved members of our chapter. Her love for Pi Phi and her sisters was evident in everything she did. She was excited to be serving as our New Member Coordinator this fall. We will miss Brittany's contagious joy and compassionate spirit with all of our hearts," Pi Beta Phi said on Facebook.

Remembering the UGA students killed in wreck

Hundreds celebrated the life of Christina Semeria at the Birmingham United Methodist Church in Alpharetta to remember the 19-year-old sophomore. They remembered the 2014 Milton High School graduate as a “radiant one."

Semeria was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was majoring in advertising and public relations.

Halle Scott graduated from Dunwoody High School in 2014. She was a marketing major at the University of Georgia and a member of Tri Delta sorority. According to many friends who attended her funeral, Scott was very well-liked.

