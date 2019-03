The CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Former Georgia Bulldogs football player, Malkom Parrish was arrested Wednesday on a gun-related charge, according to Athens-Clarke police.

According to documents obtained by FOX 5 News, Parrish was arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday at UGA’s Ramsey Student Center.

Parrish was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony carrying a weapon on school safety zone.

He was released from the Clarke County jail early Wednesday morning after posting bond.

Parrish became well-known for being the defensive back in coverage when Alabama won on a touchdown pass on the final play of Overtime in the 2018 National Championship game.

Parrish played for UGA from 2014-2017.