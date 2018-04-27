Former President George H.W. Bush will remain at Houston Methodist for weekend

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 10:42AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27 2018 12:37PM EDT

Bush family spokesman, Jim McGrath tweeted that Former President George H.W. Bush will remain at Houston Methodist for weekend, "continue his recovery and regaining strength. "41 is in excellent spirits, and looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month."

 

 

