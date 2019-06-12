< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former President Carter honored for improving US-China relations By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:20PM EDT class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Former President Jimmy Carter was honored in a big way for improving our relationship with China during his presidency.</p> <p>He was the recipient of the inaugural George H.W. Bush Award for Statesmanship in US-China relations.</p> <p>An award ceremony was held Wednesday night at the Carter Center in Atlanta.</p> <p>President Carter's son Chip accepted the award on his father's behalf and spoke about the similarities in how former presidents Carter and Bush viewed the country’s relationship with China.</p> <p>Officials with the Bush-China Foundation said President Carter was the organization's unanimous choice to be the first ever recipient of this award.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 