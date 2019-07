- A former Cobb County police officer is behind bars after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Andres Alcaraz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty back in May.

Police received a complaint from the alleged victim and immediately launched an investigation.

Alcaraz was placed on administrative leave and on Sunday he resigned from the force. He turned himself in Monday afternoon and was not granted bond.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail on a felony charge.