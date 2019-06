Jack Poole Foley (Courtesy: Chattanooga County Sheriff's Office) Jack Poole Foley (Courtesy: Chattanooga County Sheriff's Office)

- A former Floyd County chaplain was charged with public indecency for engaging in sex acts with a teen on a public roadway.

A deputy reported finding Jack Poole Foley and the 16-year-old boy in a van parked in a travel lane on Lake View Circle in Summerville.

The 55-year-old and the teen both told the deputy they were performing oral sex on one another.

Investigators said the two didn't know each other, but connected on social media and met for sex.

A spokesperson for the Floyd County Medical Center said Foley is no longer employed with the hospital.