e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414533049" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Forest Park Police name 'Chief for the Day' a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414533049_414493975_140207";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414493975","video":"577714","title":"Forest%20Park%20Chief%20for%20the%20day","caption":"Forest%20Park%20Chief%20for%20the%20day","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FForest_Park_Chief_for_the_day_0_7438186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FForest_Park_Chief_for_the_day_577714_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656023070%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dpd93YOgrg7MJ_4QPWVOa8-TLDiA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fforest-park-police-name-chief-for-the-day-"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 06:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414533049_414493975_140207",video:"577714",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Forest_Park_Chief_for_the_day_0_7438186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Forest%2520Park%2520Chief%2520for%2520the%2520day",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Forest_Park_Chief_for_the_day_577714_1800.mp4?Expires=1656023070&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pd93YOgrg7MJ_4QPWVOa8-TLDiA",eventLabel:"Forest%20Park%20Chief%20for%20the%20day-414493975",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fforest-park-police-name-chief-for-the-day-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 24 2019 09:36PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 06:24PM EDT FOREST PARK, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - He is the youngest person to ever serve as Chief of the Forest Park Police Department. Monday morning, Ethan Duhon, 10, took the oath of office to officially become "Chief for the Day." (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - He is the youngest person to ever serve as Chief of the Forest Park Police Department. Monday morning, Ethan Duhon, 10, took the oath of office to officially become "Chief for the Day."</p><p>The new program was established by Chief Nathaniel Clark, who has been with the department about a month and a half. Chief Clark partnered with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to identify Ethan as the perfect participant.</p><p>"My favorite part of the day was just seeing the smile on his face," said Chief Clark. "Just the thought of him having a positive contact with the officers, touring the building, going out taking an inspection of our K-9 Unit, our fleet--that was inspiring to me to see a young man take such an interest in law enforcement."</p><p>Ethan's mother, Rebecca Duhon, said her son suffers from juvenile arthritis and epilepsy among other conditions.</p><p>"Kids like Ethan they end up missing out on normal, daily things. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/storms-possible-through-midnight" title="Severe storms blow through metro Atlanta" data-articleId="414480979" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam%2018%20Lightning_1561421028177.jpg_7439135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam%2018%20Lightning_1561421028177.jpg_7439135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam%2018%20Lightning_1561421028177.jpg_7439135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam%2018%20Lightning_1561421028177.jpg_7439135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Cam%2018%20Lightning_1561421028177.jpg_7439135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This powerful bolt of lightning was captured around 6:30 p.m. by the FOX 5 camera on top of the 101 Marietta Building&nbsp;high above downtown Atlanta during Monday afternoon&#39;s storm." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe storms blow through metro Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FOX 5 Storm Team was busy Monday afternoon and evening tracking power to severe thunderstorms which blew through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.</p><p>Storms tore through the metro Atlanta area starting a little after 5 p.m. There were reports of heavy rain and high winds. There was also a lot of lightning associated with this storm.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crooks-steal-12-000-worth-of-merchandisefrom-kroger" title="Crooks steal $12,000 worth of merchandise...from Kroger" data-articleId="414481922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kroger theft" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crooks steal $12,000 worth of merchandise...from Kroger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Police are searching for a trio of crooks who got away with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, but not from a jewelry store or high-end boutique. They snagged the goods from two Kroger grocery stores.</p><p>"It's mind-boggling!" said James Kulstad, who frequently shops at Kroger.</p><p>Shoppers were shocked to learn of the brazen crime at such busy Kroger locations off of Caroline Street and Glenwood Avenue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cobb-police-warning-anyone-who-has-a-car-to-clean-it-out-and-lock-it-up" title="Cobb Police warning anyone who has a car to clean it out and lock it up" data-articleId="414488275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Increase_in_number_of_car_break_ins_0_7438215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Increase_in_number_of_car_break_ins_0_7438215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Increase_in_number_of_car_break_ins_0_7438215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Increase_in_number_of_car_break_ins_0_7438215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Increase_in_number_of_car_break_ins_0_7438215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Increase in number of car break ins" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cobb Police warning anyone who has a car to clean it out and lock it up</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cobb County Police are seeing it way too much: crooks stealing from cars. They'll be holding a community meeting Wednesday night to talk about what they consider a spike in thefts from autos.</p><p>Alicia Britt was furious when she realized someone had gotten into her fire red Camaro that was parked in her driveway in West Cobb and rummaged through it.</p><p>"I was so mad! I love my car. I just got it and I felt so victimized that someone just came in and tried to take over what was mine," said Britt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-kansas-woman-tries-to-take-infant-from-family" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forest-park-police-name-chief-for-the-day-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Forest Park Police name 'Chief for the Day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midwest-food-bank-packaging-food-for-families-in-need" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midwest Food Bank packaging food for families in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasas-curiosity-rover-captures-image-of-mysterious-white-light-on-mars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/NASA%20ROVER%20CURIOSITY%20LIGHT_1561424834996.jpg_7438894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;image&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;at&#x20;03&#x3a;53&#x3a;59&#x20;UTC&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;by&#x20;NASA&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Curiosity&#x20;rover&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;NASA&#x2f;JPL-Caltech&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA's Curiosity rover captures image of mysterious white light on Mars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gwinnett-police-seek-suspects-in-violent-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PRIMROSE%20PARK%20HOME%20INVASION%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1561424789959.png_7439159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PRIMROSE%20PARK%20HOME%20INVASION%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1561424789959.png_7439159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PRIMROSE%20PARK%20HOME%20INVASION%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1561424789959.png_7439159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PRIMROSE%20PARK%20HOME%20INVASION%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1561424789959.png_7439159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PRIMROSE%20PARK%20HOME%20INVASION%205P%20_00.00.19.15_1561424789959.png_7439159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwinnett County police seek suspects in violent home invasion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 