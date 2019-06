- He is the youngest person to ever serve as Chief of the Forest Park Police Department. Monday morning, Ethan Duhon, 10, took the oath of office to officially become "Chief for the Day."

The new program was established by Chief Nathaniel Clark, who has been with the department about a month and a half. Chief Clark partnered with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to identify Ethan as the perfect participant.

"My favorite part of the day was just seeing the smile on his face," said Chief Clark. "Just the thought of him having a positive contact with the officers, touring the building, going out taking an inspection of our K-9 Unit, our fleet--that was inspiring to me to see a young man take such an interest in law enforcement."

Ethan's mother, Rebecca Duhon, said her son suffers from juvenile arthritis and epilepsy among other conditions.

"Kids like Ethan they end up missing out on normal, daily things. So, this right here is just really brought some light to his [...] summer," Duhon explained.

Ethan enjoyed everything about the day, including his family's participation.

"I signed papers and gave my opinion and handcuffed my cousin and fired people," said Ethan.

Moving forward Chief Clark hopes to hold the "Chief of the Day" program at least twice a year.