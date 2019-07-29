A woman was shot and killed in front of a Dawson County fire station Monday evening, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 7:39 p.m. in front of Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 located at 170 Dawson Forest Road West. Deputies said a woman and a man drove up to the parking area in separate vehicles.

The man then shot the woman, deputies said. The woman died from her injuries, officials said. The man then surrendered to the firefighters who held him there until deputies arrived.