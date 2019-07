- Floyd County police released a photo of man they would like to speak with.

Police said neighbors in the Armuchee Park area off Jones Mill Road have been reporting shooting at the park and in the woods, sometimes after dark.

They released a photo of a man dressed in a blue T-shirt, gray pants, and blue shoes holding a rifle in front of a gray or silver Nissan convertible. The man appears to have a beard and tattoos on each arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Police Department.