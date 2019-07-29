A Boil Water Notice has been issued for South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, and a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Drive SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Road SW.
The Department of Watershed Management issued the following statement to FOX 5 News Monday evening which reads in part:
“The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. Out of an abundance caution to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”