- The Floyd County Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.

Troy Lee Turner, 76, left his Dawsonville home around 11 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since. Family members think he has dementia and said he has gotten lost in the past.

Police said Turner was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. He could be wearing a Tractor Supply hat and driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 with tag number PCD8549.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department.