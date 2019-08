- Going viral online is like finding love, it happens when you least expect it.

One Florida mom proved how true that is with a viral video that's now been viewed more than 60 million times.

Amy Stephens recently discovered that her oven makes a similar sound to Usher's hit song "Yeah!"

It was Stephens' 16-year-old daughter who came up with the idea to put the video on the app TikTok.

"She said just do your thing when the beat drops and that's what I did," Stephens said on "Fox and Friends."

But she was astounded at her mother's sudden internet fame.