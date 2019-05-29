Mayor Lauren Poe lost a bet to Athens, Georgia, Mayor Kelly Girtz in the Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.
In a video posted on the city's Facebook page, a smiling, jersey-clad Poe held a Bulldogs pompom in his right hand and did the Gator chomp motion while saying, "Go Bulldogs!"
The mayors placed a friendly wager to see which city would conserve the most water.
Athens finished in first place. And Mayor Poe said Gainesville finished in sixth place for cities its size, with 5,850 pledges to save some 24 million gallons of water.
Posted May 29 2019 08:12AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:00PM EDT
Police have arrested a driver who they say led officers on a dangerous high speed chase through multiple counties in Georgia.
According to reports, the chase began in Treutlen County, Georgia on Friday night when a deputy stopped a silver Ford Fusion on Interstate 16 for "traffic related charges."
The deputies removed the unidentified driver from the car, but that's when they say he tried to flee and a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Roberts, jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.
Posted May 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 01:02PM EDT
(AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president.
"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said. "We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime."
He cautioned lawmakers who have been negotiating for his public testimony that he would not go beyond his report in the event he appears before Congress. But he also signaled that Congress was the proper venue, not the criminal justice system, for deciding whether action should be taken against the president in connection with allegations that Trump and aides obstructed the investigation of Russian interference to help the Republican in the 2016 election campaign.
Posted May 28 2019 09:54PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:45AM EDT
TSA officials said travelers leave behind thousands of dollars in loose change at security checkpoints each year. Last year, they collected more than $960,000. According to recent reports, that money could be used to fund border wall security.
Memorial Day weekend set a new record at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with more than 421,000 travelers over the holiday weekend. And as travelers go through security, some may end up paying for security along the border with the change they leave behind.
The TSA collected nearly $1 million last year, $13,000 of that came from travelers in Atlanta.