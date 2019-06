- The Alpharetta woman accused of killing her husband and burning his body appeared before a judge for the first time Friday.

Melody Farris, 59, was arrested in Tulahoma, Tennessee on Tuesday. She was charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.

Investigators said Farris shot and killed her 58-year-old husband, Gary, inside their home located in the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in Alpharetta last July. Detectives said tried to dispose of the body by burning it.

Farris appeared in a Cherokee County courtroom on Friday. She waived hearing the charges against her.

Her attorney went on to say Farris maintains she's innocent.

Her preliminary hearing is set for June 28.

