First appearance for wife accused of killing, burning husband First appearance for wife accused of killing, burning husband a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414117645_414073911_147936";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414073911","video":"577043","title":"Woman%20accused%20of%20killing%20husband%20and%20burning%20his%20body%20appears%20in%20court","caption":"Woman%20accused%20of%20killing%20husband%20and%20burning%20his%20body%20appears%20in%20court","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FWoman_accused_of_killing_husband_and_bur_0_7431056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FWoman_accused_of_killing_husband_and_burning_his_577043_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655763007%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dkw5qEnnXnnTtMXYCzCPzWk3pajo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ffirst-appearance-for-wife-accused-of-killing-burning-husband"}},"createDate":"Jun 21 2019 06:10PM By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 21 2019 09:47PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 06:10PM EDT CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The Alpharetta woman accused of killing her husband and burning his body appeared before a judge for the first time Friday. Melody Farris, 59, was arrested in Tulahoma, Tennessee on Tuesday. She was charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.

Investigators said Farris shot and killed her 58-year-old husband, Gary, inside their home located in the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in Alpharetta last July. Detectives said tried to dispose of the body by burning it.

Farris appeared in a Cherokee County courtroom on Friday. She waived hearing the charges against her.

Her attorney went on to say Farris maintains she's innocent.

Her preliminary hearing is set for June 28. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rounds of thunderstorms overnight, Saturday afternoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Georgia overnight into mid-morning Saturday.</p><p>The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has painted extreme north Georgia under a "Slight" or "Level 2" for the potential for severe weather through 8 a.m. That area includes Rome, Cartersville, Dawsonville, and all the way up to Blairsville and points north. Residents there can expect the potential for winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning.</p><p>The rest of Georgia is under a "Level 1" – so, the potential decreases as the storms move further into the state, but everyone should expect to see at least a trace of rain before the sun comes up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-body-found-in-wooded-area-of-gainesville" title="Police: Body found in wooded area of Gainesville" data-articleId="414084298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Human_remains_found_in_the_woods_0_7432339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Human_remains_found_in_the_woods_0_7432339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Human_remains_found_in_the_woods_0_7432339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Human_remains_found_in_the_woods_0_7432339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Human_remains_found_in_the_woods_0_7432339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Human remains found in the woods" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Body found in wooded area of Gainesville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Rawlins </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There was a growing concern in Hall County Friday after human remains were found in a wooded area.</p><p>Gainesville police responded to the scene near Lee Street and Rainy Road around 11 a.m. Friday morning.</p><p>Police worked well into the evening to try to identify the person but one Gainesville resident feared the worst because a distant relative, who lives on the street, is missing. Gainesville resident Jack Waldrip owns commercial property that backs up to the wooded area where police found human remains. When Waldrip heard the news, he rushed over to check on a distant relative who lives near the property.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/holloman-dismissed-from-uga-football" title="Holloman dismissed from UGA football" data-articleId="414075603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/V%20HOLLOMAN%20UGA%20DISMISSED_WAGA0a40_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1561155712673.png_7431223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/V%20HOLLOMAN%20UGA%20DISMISSED_WAGA0a40_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1561155712673.png_7431223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/V%20HOLLOMAN%20UGA%20DISMISSED_WAGA0a40_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1561155712673.png_7431223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/V%20HOLLOMAN%20UGA%20DISMISSED_WAGA0a40_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1561155712673.png_7431223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/V%20HOLLOMAN%20UGA%20DISMISSED_WAGA0a40_146.mxf_00.00.03.17_1561155712673.png_7431223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Holloman dismissed from UGA football</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed by the University of Georgia football program Friday after an allegation of assault and battery surfaced.</p><p>The statement attributed to head coach Kirby Smart sent to FOX 5 Sports reads:</p><p>" Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program. We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 