Seven people are dead after a large SUV crossed over the median into oncoming traffic causing a chain reaction crash along Interstate 85 in Franklin County, Georgia Saturday afternoon.

It happened along I-85 near Mile Marker 160. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Excursion driving north on the interstate crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet van. The van then crashed into a Ford E360 van in the next lane, troopers said.

Two more vehicles were also involved.